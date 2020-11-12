In last trading session, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw 1,916,202 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.04 trading at $0.87 or 3.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69 Billion. That closing price of OMI’s stock is at a discount of -20.44% from its 52-week high price of $27.75 and is indicating a premium of 84.24% from its 52-week low price of $3.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.92%, in the last five days OMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $25.88- price level, adding 10.97% to its value on the day. Owens & Minor, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 345.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.4% in past 5-day. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) showed a performance of -12.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.38 Million shares which calculate 3.29 days to cover the short interests.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Owens & Minor, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +230.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 237.5% while that of industry is 11.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 258.3% in the current quarter and calculating 1575% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.19 Billion and $2.12 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1% while estimating it to be -0.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.1%

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.86%.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 274 institutions for Owens & Minor, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OMI for having 9.66 Million shares of worth $242.47 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.09 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.82 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3958743 shares of worth $99.4 Million or 5.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.8 Million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.