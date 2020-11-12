In last trading session, OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw 1,558,916 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.41 trading at $0.59 or 4.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $961.94 Million. That closing price of OSUR’s stock is at a discount of -47.28% from its 52-week high price of $19.75 and is indicating a premium of 61% from its 52-week low price of $5.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.6%, in the last five days OSUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $15.00- price level, adding 10.6% to its value on the day. OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.27% in past 5-day. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) showed a performance of -12.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.99 Million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OraSure Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -15.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -175.86% while that of industry is 11.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75% in the current quarter and calculating 175% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.29 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $49.67 Million and $31.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.3% while estimating it to be 92% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 527% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 279 institutions for OraSure Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OSUR for having 10.83 Million shares of worth $131.78 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.75 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4441436 shares of worth $54.05 Million or 6.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.65 Million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.