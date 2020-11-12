In recent trading session, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw 1,500,412 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.73 trading at -$0.86 or -0.96% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $59.63 Billion. That current trading price of NTES’s stock is at a discount of -16.68% from its 52-week high price of $103.53 and is indicating a premium of 40.08% from its 52-week low price of $53.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NetEase, Inc. (NTES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.96%, in the last five days NTES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $92.31- price level, adding 3.2% to its value on the day. NetEase, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.42% in past 5-day. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) showed a performance of -2.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.2 Million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NetEase, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.8% while that of industry is -21.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -67.3% in the current quarter and calculating -3.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.75 Billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.94 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.09 Billion and $2.25 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.5% while estimating it to be 31% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.63%

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 19 and November 19, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.19 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.21%.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 862 institutions for NetEase, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at NTES for having 29.29 Million shares of worth $2.52 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 22.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 22.59 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.05 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6280830 shares of worth $575.85 Million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.03 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $461.33 Million in the company or a holder of 3.83% of company’s stock.