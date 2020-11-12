In last trading session, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw 1,377,452 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.11 trading at $0.1 or 2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.78 Million. That closing price of LMNL’s stock is at a discount of -665.21% from its 52-week high price of $31.45 and is indicating a premium of 12.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 486.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.49%, in the last five days LMNL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $4.59-1 price level, adding 10.46% to its value on the day. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.24% in past 5-day. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) showed a performance of -56.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64.67 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Liminal BioSciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at LMNL for having 3.29 Million shares of worth $35.5 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 36.47 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $393.83 Thousand.