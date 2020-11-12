In recent trading session, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw 2,506,418 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.42 trading at $0.67 or 1.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $9.93 Billion. That current trading price of NUAN’s stock is at a discount of -2.63% from its 52-week high price of $36.35 and is indicating a premium of 61.86% from its 52-week low price of $13.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days NUAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $36.35- price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Nuance Communications, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.08% in past 5-day. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) showed a performance of 3.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.06 Million shares which calculate 6.75 days to cover the short interests.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuance Communications, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +77.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.07% while that of industry is 3.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -52.9% in the current quarter and calculating -11.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -21.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $345.55 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $398.93 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $489.34 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -29.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 140.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.6%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 495 institutions for Nuance Communications, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NUAN for having 26.28 Million shares of worth $665.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, which was holding about 16.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $420.23 Million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8042662 shares of worth $266.94 Million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.02 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $203.03 Million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.