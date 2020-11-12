In last trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 6,439,496 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14 trading at $0.12 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.88 Billion. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -54.29% from its 52-week high price of $21.6 and is indicating a premium of 37.86% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fisker Inc. (FSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 57.14% for stock’s current value.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.1 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $95.46 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2013. Company posted $43.2 Million and $85.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -28% while estimating it to be 11.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.67% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 232% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%