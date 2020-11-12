In last trading session, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw 1,979,055 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.51 trading at $1.58 or 4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39 Billion. That closing price of CSIQ’s stock is at a discount of -10.74% from its 52-week high price of $44.86 and is indicating a premium of 70.38% from its 52-week low price of $12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.06%, in the last five days CSIQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $43.11- price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. Canadian Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of 83.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.47% in past 5-day. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) showed a performance of -2.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.96 Million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +140.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.72% while that of industry is 22. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -105.2% in the current quarter and calculating -51.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $861.93 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.14 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $759.88 Million and $919.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.4% while estimating it to be 23.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 206 institutions for Canadian Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lion Point Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at CSIQ for having 4.29 Million shares of worth $82.57 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.82 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $134.13 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1820166 shares of worth $66.16 Million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.24 Million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.