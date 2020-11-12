In recent trading session, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw 1,131,849 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.25 trading at $0.15 or 1.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.75 Billion. That current trading price of BDN’s stock is at a discount of -58.54% from its 52-week high price of $16.25 and is indicating a premium of 27.02% from its 52-week low price of $7.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.49%, in the last five days BDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $10.38- price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares saw a change of -35.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.75% in past 5-day. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) showed a performance of -3.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.94 Million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brandywine Realty Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +14.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.1% while that of industry is -3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -55.6% in the current quarter and calculating -75% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.19 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $147.04 Million and $145.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -12.8% while estimating it to be -12.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 96% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -74.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

BDN Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.5%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.76 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 365 institutions for Brandywine Realty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BDN for having 27.76 Million shares of worth $302.29 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.67 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $255.13 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10587087 shares of worth $109.47 Million or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.88 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $85.39 Million in the company or a holder of 4.62% of company’s stock.