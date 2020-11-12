In recent trading session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw 1,651,533 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at $0.3 or 3.01% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.13 Billion. That current trading price of IGT’s stock is at a discount of -58.38% from its 52-week high price of $16.25 and is indicating a premium of 65.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.01%, in the last five days IGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $10.84- price level, adding 4.52% to its value on the day. International Game Technology PLC’s shares saw a change of -30.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.62% in past 5-day. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) showed a performance of -6.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.36 Million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that International Game Technology PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +56.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -150.93% while that of industry is 5.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -83.9% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -29% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $977.21 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $983.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.25 Billion and $940.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22% while estimating it to be 4.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.75%

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 11, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.8%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.77%.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 256 institutions for International Game Technology PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGT for having 13.29 Million shares of worth $147.87 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boston Partners, which was holding about 9.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.92 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3403000 shares of worth $33.55 Million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.63 Million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.