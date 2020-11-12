In recent trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw 4,268,828 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.73 trading at -$0.03 or -0.63% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.91 Billion. That current trading price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -60.89% from its 52-week high price of $7.61 and is indicating a premium of 62.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.63%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $5.92-2 price level, adding 20.31% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 30.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.48% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of -19.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.17 Million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +86.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.78% for stock’s current value.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 139 institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 52.09 Million shares of worth $217.22 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 11.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.73 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 34525304 shares of worth $169.52 Million or 15.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.35 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $104.84 Million in the company or a holder of 9.43% of company’s stock.