In last trading session, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) saw 2,903,238 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.65 trading at -$0.15 or -0.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.33 Billion. That closing price of GBT’s stock is at a discount of -132.51% from its 52-week high price of $87.54 and is indicating a premium of 3.08% from its 52-week low price of $36.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.4%, in the last five days GBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $62.73- price level, adding 39.98% to its value on the day. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -39.16% in past 5-day. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) showed a performance of -39.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.3 Million shares which calculate 8.38 days to cover the short interests.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -45.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.62% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.8% in the current quarter and calculating 35% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5790.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.8 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.18 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.11 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1930.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 367 institutions for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GBT for having 9.14 Million shares of worth $577.04 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 5.84 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $368.81 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1752641 shares of worth $110.64 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $96.23 Million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.