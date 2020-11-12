In last trading session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) saw 1,812,936 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.37 trading at -$0.39 or -2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88 Billion. That closing price of FLR’s stock is at a discount of -56.32% from its 52-week high price of $20.9 and is indicating a premium of 78.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.83%, in the last five days FLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $14.97- price level, adding 10.69% to its value on the day. Fluor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -29.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.08% in past 5-day. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) showed a performance of 22.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.68 Million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluor Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +54.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -109.52% while that of industry is -12.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.1% in the current quarter and calculating 105.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.04 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.94 Billion in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $4.09 Billion and $3.94 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.3% while estimating it to be 0% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 100.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.69%

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 385 institutions for Fluor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FLR for having 14.58 Million shares of worth $128.45 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.03 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.35 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3652844 shares of worth $44.13 Million or 2.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.29 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.95 Million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.