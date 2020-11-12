In recent trading session, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw 11,639,456 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.7 trading at $3.21 or 71.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $16.36 Million. That current trading price of EDRY’s stock is at a discount of -71.43% from its 52-week high price of $13.2 and is indicating a premium of 61.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 207.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 65.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 71.49%, in the last five days EDRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $10.70- price level, adding 28.04% to its value on the day. EuroDry Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -1.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 79.07% in past 5-day. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) showed a performance of 78.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.37 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.6% for stock’s current value.

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.57 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $8.06 Million and $5.07 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6.1% while estimating it to be 38.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -443.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for EuroDry Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDRY for having 180Thousand shares of worth $684Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 201 shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $763.