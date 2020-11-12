In recent trading session, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) saw 2,057,180 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.2 or -14.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $77.49 Million. That current trading price of EMAN’s stock is at a discount of -66.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.9 and is indicating a premium of 87.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 750.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eMagin Corporation (EMAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.93%, in the last five days EMAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 17.98% to its value on the day. eMagin Corporation’s shares saw a change of 231.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.79% in past 5-day. eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) showed a performance of -4.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 Million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 75.44% for stock’s current value.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eMagin Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +110.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.44% while that of industry is 3.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60% in the current quarter and calculating -200% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $7.92 Million and $7.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.2% while estimating it to be -3.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for eMagin Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EMAN for having 2.95 Million shares of worth $2.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 915968 shares of worth $722.79 Thousand or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 416.6 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $328.74 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.