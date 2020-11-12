In last trading session, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw 1,143,260 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at -$0.1 or -6.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.1 Million. That closing price of DS’s stock is at a discount of -214.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.31 and is indicating a premium of 37.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.8%, in the last five days DS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 9.27% to its value on the day. Drive Shack Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.72% in past 5-day. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) showed a performance of 16.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Drive Shack Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +24.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.43% while that of industry is -15.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -23.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.91 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.16 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $71.81 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.1%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for Drive Shack Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at DS for having 5.7 Million shares of worth $10.54 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC, which was holding about 4.22 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.73 Million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3344000 shares of worth $6.19 Million or 4.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.76 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.1 Million in the company or a holder of 4.1% of company’s stock.