In last trading session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 1,979,522 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.12 trading at $3.08 or 10.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.99 Billion. That closing price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -20.12% from its 52-week high price of $37.38 and is indicating a premium of 53.08% from its 52-week low price of $14.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $194.15 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $305.82 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67 institutions for Dada Nexus Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 4.97 Million shares of worth $110.76 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 30.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 2.37 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.93 Million.

On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 301511 shares of worth $9.95 Million or 1.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 102.55 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.39 Million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.