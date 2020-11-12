In last trading session, CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) saw 1,938,241 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.58 trading at $0.2 or 3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $787.19 Million. That closing price of CXW’s stock is at a discount of -172.04% from its 52-week high price of $17.9 and is indicating a premium of 12.46% from its 52-week low price of $5.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.13%, in the last five days CXW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $6.62-0 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. CoreCivic, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.86% in past 5-day. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) showed a performance of -16.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.42 Million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 127.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +127.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 127.96% for stock’s current value.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 316 institutions for CoreCivic, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CXW for having 18.3 Million shares of worth $171.32 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.74 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.95 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7425212 shares of worth $59.4 Million or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.32 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $47.36 Million in the company or a holder of 4.44% of company’s stock.