In recent trading session, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) saw 5,621,134 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.07 or 10.34% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $19.21 Million. That current trading price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -425.64% from its 52-week high price of $4.1 and is indicating a premium of 41.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.34%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Camber Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.04% in past 5-day. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) showed a performance of -27.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Camber Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CEI for having 109.83 Thousand shares of worth $130.7 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 61.55 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.24 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32106 shares of worth $38.21 Thousand or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.