In last trading session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) saw 1,007,092 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.25 trading at -$0.22 or -2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28 Billion. That closing price of SVM’s stock is at a discount of -22.9% from its 52-week high price of $8.91 and is indicating a premium of 79.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.95%, in the last five days SVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $8.10-1 price level, adding 10.49% to its value on the day. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.07% in past 5-day. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) showed a performance of -6.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 Million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 152 institutions for Silvercorp Metals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SVM for having 17.87 Million shares of worth $95.98 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 6.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.36 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9985581 shares of worth $67.4 Million or 5.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.23 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $55.53 Million in the company or a holder of 4.7% of company’s stock.