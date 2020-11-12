In recent trading session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw 14,949,516 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.24 or 28.72% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.71 Million. That current trading price of PXS’s stock is at a discount of -26.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.37 and is indicating a premium of 42.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.621. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 194.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 28.72%, in the last five days PXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 21.32% to its value on the day. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.94% in past 5-day. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) showed a performance of 2.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.61 Million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.11 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.44 Million and $7.26 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.1% while estimating it to be -14.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Pyxis Tankers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PXS for having 67.24 Thousand shares of worth $51.1 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 46.01 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.96 Thousand.