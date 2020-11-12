In last trading session, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw 1,463,237 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $89.29 trading at $1.71 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.34 Billion. That closing price of NBIX’s stock is at a discount of -52.6% from its 52-week high price of $136.26 and is indicating a premium of 19.21% from its 52-week low price of $72.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 856.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days NBIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $108.8 price level, adding 17.93% to its value on the day. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.58% in past 5-day. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) showed a performance of -14.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.03 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 441.03% while that of industry is 18. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 108.6% in the current quarter and calculating 69.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $276.88 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $287.51 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $244.1 Million and $223.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.4% while estimating it to be 28.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 621 institutions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NBIX for having 8.48 Million shares of worth $1.03 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.37 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.02 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2643226 shares of worth $322.47 Million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $247.97 Million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.