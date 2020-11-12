In last trading session, At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) saw 3,518,031 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.63 trading at $1.3 or 9.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $940.28 Million. That closing price of HOME’s stock is at a discount of -63.5% from its 52-week high price of $23.92 and is indicating a premium of 91.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For At Home Group Inc. (HOME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.75%, in the last five days HOME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $18.65- price level, adding 21.55% to its value on the day. At Home Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 166% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.84% in past 5-day. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) showed a performance of -23.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.48 Million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +91.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.2% for stock’s current value.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $469.99 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $481.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $318.73 Million and $397.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.5% while estimating it to be 21.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.67% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -558.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.3%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 177 institutions for At Home Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at HOME for having 10.43 Million shares of worth $67.71 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 4.82 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.3 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1510035 shares of worth $9.8 Million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.25 Million in the company or a holder of 1.7% of company’s stock.