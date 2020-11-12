In recent trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw 1,196,478 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.03 or -2.73% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $90.13 Million. That current trading price of UONEK’s stock is at a discount of -564.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 45.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban One, Inc. (UONEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.73%, in the last five days UONEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $1.1 price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.78% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) showed a performance of -11.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 711.36 Million shares which calculate 404.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 482.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +482.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 482.52% for stock’s current value.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -99.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Urban One, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Zazove Associates Llc is the top institutional holder at UONEK for having 1.7 Million shares of worth $1.98 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.72 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Zazove Convertible Securties Fund L.P. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 614875 shares of worth $1.17 Million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 588.94 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.12 Million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.