In recent trading session, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) saw 39,720,510 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at $0.52 or 30.11% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $19.02 Million. That current trading price of AKER’s stock is at a discount of -295.09% from its 52-week high price of $8.85 and is indicating a premium of 30.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 481.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 833Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.11%, in the last five days AKER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 27.21% to its value on the day. Akers Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.58% in past 5-day. Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) showed a performance of -7.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 536.55 Million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $768 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34185.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $768 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $768. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34185.71% for stock’s current value.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Akers Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. is the top institutional holder at AKER for having 36.15 Thousand shares of worth $81.33 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, which was holding about 30.1 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.75 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Small Cap Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5991 shares of worth $20.85 Thousand or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.76 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.