In last trading session, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw 1,176,956 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.61 trading at $1.77 or 6.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.51 Billion. That closing price of VIR’s stock is at a discount of -171.64% from its 52-week high price of $75 and is indicating a premium of 57.81% from its 52-week low price of $11.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.64 in the current quarter.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.85%, in the last five days VIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $33.11- price level, adding 16.61% to its value on the day. Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.29% in past 5-day. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) showed a performance of -32.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.55 Million shares which calculate 6.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +262.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.07% for stock’s current value.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.02% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.2% in the current quarter and calculating 4.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1242.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.51 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $980Million and $5.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2196.9% while estimating it to be 428.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -443.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 164 institutions for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at VIR for having 22.62 Million shares of worth $926.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 5.5 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $225.33 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5427068 shares of worth $186.31 Million or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.21 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $75.75 Million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.