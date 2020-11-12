In recent trading session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw 1,124,616 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.02 or 8.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.36 Million. That current trading price of AEZS’s stock is at a discount of -352.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 802.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.49%, in the last five days AEZS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.38% in past 5-day. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) showed a performance of -10.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 962.91 Million shares which calculate 441.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1223.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1223.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1223.53% for stock’s current value.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AEZS for having 837.15 Thousand shares of worth $671.39 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, which was holding about 117.44 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.19 Thousand.