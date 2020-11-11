Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 2,307,739 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.71 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The YELP stock price is -30.58% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and 55.1% above the 52-week low of $12.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the YELP stock price touched $30.15- or saw a rise of 4.78%. Year-to-date, Yelp Inc. shares have moved -17.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have changed 38.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.15.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yelp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -251.92%, compared to -32.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 54.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.5%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $227.67 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $229.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $268.82 Million and $249.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.3% for the current quarter and -8.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.5%.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.29% with a share float percentage of 100.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yelp Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.1 Million shares worth more than $162.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.28 Million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 1975883 shares of worth $45.7 Million while later fund manager owns 1.81 Million shares of worth $36.38 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.