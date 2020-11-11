SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,347,178 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.75 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 5.33% during that session. The SLQT stock price is -39.76% off its 52-week high price of $29 and 24.05% above the 52-week low of $15.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.02% from current levels.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.49%.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.91% with a share float percentage of 64.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SelectQuote, Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.02 Million shares worth more than $152.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soros Fund Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.72 Million and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Heritage Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 1961668 shares of worth $35.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.83 Million shares of worth $36.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.