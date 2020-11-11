Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1,655,925 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $261.15 per share which meant it gained $18.69 on the day or 7.71% during that session. The PEN stock price is -6.07% off its 52-week high price of $277 and 53.36% above the 52-week low of $121.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 423.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 399.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

Sporting 7.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the PEN stock price touched $264.89 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Penumbra, Inc. shares have moved 58.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have changed 20.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $267.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $245 while the price target rests at a high of $292. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.18% from current levels.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.84 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $145.26 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +118.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +622.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.7%.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.1% with a share float percentage of 97.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penumbra, Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.39 Million shares worth more than $963.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $654.26 Million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 1280000 shares of worth $267.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $227.97 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3% of company’s outstanding stock.