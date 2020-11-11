Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,116,016 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The CVET stock price is -15.84% off its 52-week high price of $30.13 and 84.43% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 926.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) trade information

Despite being -2.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CVET stock price touched $30.13- or saw a rise of 13.67%. Year-to-date, Covetrus, Inc. shares have moved 97.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have changed 1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.49% from current levels.

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Covetrus, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +137.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.19%, compared to 6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.9% and -16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.1%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $963.77 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.9% for the current quarter and 2.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.2%.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.58% with a share float percentage of 88.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus, Inc. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.54 Million shares worth more than $354.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.36 Million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 6092485 shares of worth $148.66 Million while later fund manager owns 4.49 Million shares of worth $109.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.52% of company’s outstanding stock.