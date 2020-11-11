Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1,479,853 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.66 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 8.01% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -461.77% off its 52-week high price of $17.415 and 17.74% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.92.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 351.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +351.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 351.61% from current levels.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.5%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.71% with a share float percentage of 10.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 29.34 Thousand shares worth more than $232.06 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11.86 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.84 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.