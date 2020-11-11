Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,873,500 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $327.33 Million, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The SELB stock price is -59.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 57.1% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Despite being -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the SELB stock price touched $3.41-1 or saw a rise of 11.14%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 27.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed 50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +329.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.99% from current levels.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.9%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and 76.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +362.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.65 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +58.4%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.77% with a share float percentage of 84.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.29 Million shares worth more than $23.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the holding of over 6.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.59 Million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 2515686 shares of worth $6.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.1 Million shares of worth $5.96 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.