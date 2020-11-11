Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,333,730 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.59 Million, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -11.75% during that session. The PHUN stock price is -361.54% off its 52-week high price of $3 and 16.92% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 904.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Despite being -11.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the PHUN stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Phunware, Inc. shares have moved -45.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have changed -29.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +592.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 207.69% from current levels.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9%.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.69% with a share float percentage of 12.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phunware, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCTC Holdings, LLC with over 475.23 Thousand shares worth more than $584.53 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, TCTC Holdings, LLC held 1.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 404.6 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $497.65 Thousand and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 394501 shares of worth $485.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 82.06 Thousand shares of worth $88.63 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.