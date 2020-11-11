Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has a beta value of 4.28 and has seen 1,081,028 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $730.58 Million, closed the last trade at $19.2 per share which meant it gained $1.7 on the day or 9.71% during that session. The WLL stock price is -45.83% off its 52-week high price of $28 and 98.7% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 454.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +191.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.04% from current levels.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.65% over the past 6 months, compared to -37.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.2% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $380.6 Million and $244.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.1% for the current quarter and -24.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -170.9%.