Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1,803,936 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.29 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.38% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -326.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 26.53% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 846.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

Sporting 8.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the OGEN stock price touched $0.5021 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Oragenics, Inc. shares have moved -6.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) have changed -11.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 410.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +410.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 410.2% from current levels.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6%.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.39% with a share float percentage of 11.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oragenics, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 4.61 Million shares worth more than $3.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Third Security, LLC held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sara-Bay Financial, with the holding of over 1.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $757.92 Thousand and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 844227 shares of worth $585.72 Thousand while later fund manager owns 310.24 Thousand shares of worth $215.24 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.