Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1,288,344 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.13 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -9.1% off its 52-week high price of $41.6 and 50.96% above the 52-week low of $18.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Despite being -2.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the IOVA stock price touched $41.60- or saw a rise of 8.34%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 37.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 22.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.1%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.68% with a share float percentage of 103.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.23 Million shares worth more than $335.67 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 11.81 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $324.17 Million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 3843729 shares of worth $111.74 Million while later fund manager owns 3.7 Million shares of worth $101.52 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.