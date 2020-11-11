Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,937,644 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.36 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The CCC stock price is -25% off its 52-week high price of $33.55 and 44.11% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) trade information

Despite being -3.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CCC stock price touched $32.27- or saw a rise of 16.38%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved 60.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have changed -17.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.05% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.32%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.8% and 128.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $482.03 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $446.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $255.01 Million and $245.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 89% for the current quarter and 82.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.9%.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.76% with a share float percentage of 100.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.7 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 28.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.33 Million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 15052140 shares of worth $336.11 Million while later fund manager owns 14.75 Million shares of worth $457.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.