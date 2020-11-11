10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,550,312 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $129 per share which meant it lost -$5.16 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The TXG stock price is -28.92% off its 52-week high price of $166.31 and 62.19% above the 52-week low of $48.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 580.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.17 Million shares.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Despite being -3.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the TXG stock price touched $150.13 or saw a rise of 14.07%. Year-to-date, 10x Genomics, Inc. shares have moved 69.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have changed -16.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 10x Genomics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.25%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.1% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.23 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $54.9 Million and $75.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.5% for the current quarter and 9.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.3%.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.29% with a share float percentage of 87.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 10x Genomics, Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Venrock Management VI, LLC with over 9.34 Million shares worth more than $834.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Venrock Management VI, LLC held 12.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 8.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $734.25 Million and represent 11.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 2017808 shares of worth $231.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.92 Million shares of worth $171.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.