Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1,151,886 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.91 Million, closed the last trade at $8.6 per share which meant it lost -$2.6 on the day or -23.21% during that session. The VYGR stock price is -77.44% off its 52-week high price of $15.26 and 27.21% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 141.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 206.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Despite being -23.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the VYGR stock price touched $12.00- or saw a rise of 28.33%. Year-to-date, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -38.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have changed -25.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +260.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.28% from current levels.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.07%, compared to -9.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -108.8% and 1.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.6%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.07 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $32.67 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +55.9%.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.47% with a share float percentage of 91.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP III, LLC with over 6.39 Million shares worth more than $68.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, TRV GP III, LLC held 17.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the holding of over 2.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.23 Million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1034737 shares of worth $11.04 Million while later fund manager owns 872.6 Thousand shares of worth $11.01 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.