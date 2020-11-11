Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 2,542,055 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $265.89 Million, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 10.95% during that session. The SIEN stock price is -84.25% off its 52-week high price of $9.71 and 81.02% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 590.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 730.8 Million shares.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Sporting 10.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the SIEN stock price touched $5.68-7 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, Sientra, Inc. shares have moved -41.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) have changed 17.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sientra, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.57%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.8% and 42.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.45 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $23.21 Million and $16.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.8% for the current quarter and 4.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.89% with a share float percentage of 83.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sientra, Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 4.16 Million shares worth more than $16.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.16 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.75 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.61% shares in the company for having 1815363 shares of worth $7.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.33 Million shares of worth $5.16 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.