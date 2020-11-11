New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 2,153,660 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The NYMT stock price is -116.39% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 67.22% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the NYMT stock price touched $3.05-2 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares have moved -52.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have changed 10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.39% from current levels.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -282.81%, compared to -18.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -65% and 104.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.3 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $44Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.59%.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 10.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 16.4%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.71% with a share float percentage of 54.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 65.47 Million shares worth more than $166.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.12 Million and represent 6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 23445720 shares of worth $59.79 Million while later fund manager owns 10.96 Million shares of worth $28.61 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.9% of company’s outstanding stock.