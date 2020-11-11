Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,096,827 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $52.65 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The WAL stock price is -11.95% off its 52-week high price of $58.94 and 60.3% above the 52-week low of $20.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 992.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 685.55 Million shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the WAL stock price touched $53.32- or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares have moved -7.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have changed 40.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Alliance Bancorporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.26%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4% and 47% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.2%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $318.71 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $317.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $288Million and $274.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.7% for the current quarter and 15.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 21 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 2.39%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.96% with a share float percentage of 86.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Alliance Bancorporation having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.24 Million shares worth more than $311.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.81 Million and represent 6.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 2590949 shares of worth $98.12 Million while later fund manager owns 2.27 Million shares of worth $85.99 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.