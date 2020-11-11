BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1,528,680 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.23 Million, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.36% during that session. The BKYI stock price is -486.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 Million shares.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Sporting 6.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the BKYI stock price touched $0.4488 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, BIO-key International, Inc. shares have moved -12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) have changed -18.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIO-key International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.02% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.3% and 88.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $910Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $453Million and $535Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.9% for the current quarter and 152.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.1%.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.57% with a share float percentage of 0.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIO-key International, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 184.8 Thousand shares worth more than $164.47 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 78.06 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.47 Thousand and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 78056 shares of worth $69.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.92 Thousand shares of worth $13.18 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.