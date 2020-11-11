Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 2,315,379 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $181.18 per share which meant it gained $8.74 on the day or 5.07% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -39.64% off its 52-week high price of $253 and 58.49% above the 52-week low of $75.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting 5.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the TDOC stock price touched $209.35 or saw a rise of 13.83%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have moved 115.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -17.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $247.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $305. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.39% from current levels.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.32%, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.2% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +84.8%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $313.92 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $156.49 Million and $178.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.6% for the current quarter and 94.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.92%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.16% with a share float percentage of 62.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health, Inc. having a total of 969 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.92 Million shares worth more than $1.32 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 Billion and represent 4.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 2123571 shares of worth $405.26 Million while later fund manager owns 1.86 Million shares of worth $355.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.