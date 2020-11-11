Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,978,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $51.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The SMAR stock price is -17.4% off its 52-week high price of $60.8 and 40.32% above the 52-week low of $30.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the SMAR stock price touched $58.47- or saw a rise of 11.42%. Year-to-date, Smartsheet Inc. shares have moved 15.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) have changed -4.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.37.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31%.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.46% with a share float percentage of 108.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smartsheet Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 14.24 Million shares worth more than $724.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 11.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $494.23 Million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 6875105 shares of worth $339.77 Million while later fund manager owns 6.74 Million shares of worth $332.91 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.59% of company’s outstanding stock.