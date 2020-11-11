Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has a beta value of 2.99 and has seen 1,137,878 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.55 per share which meant it lost -$3.07 on the day or -7.38% during that session. The BOOT stock price is -24.8% off its 52-week high price of $48.11 and 79.17% above the 52-week low of $8.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 757Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

Despite being -7.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the BOOT stock price touched $42.17- or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -13.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have changed 18.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.18% from current levels.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.2%.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 132.78% with a share float percentage of 133.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.18 Million shares worth more than $117.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 2.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.39 Million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 1791030 shares of worth $50.4 Million while later fund manager owns 1.44 Million shares of worth $27.95 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5% of company’s outstanding stock.