XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,737,302 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.7 Billion, closed the last trade at $39.32 per share which meant it lost -$3.74 on the day or -8.69% during that session. The XP stock price is -34.64% off its 52-week high price of $52.94 and 60.58% above the 52-week low of $15.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 828.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XP Inc. (XP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Despite being -8.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the XP stock price touched $44.87- or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved 2.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed -7.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.26%.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.17% with a share float percentage of 93.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, LLC with over 62.34 Million shares worth more than $2.62 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, General Atlantic, LLC held 17.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $529.34 Million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 10134593 shares of worth $422.51 Million while later fund manager owns 6.06 Million shares of worth $252.56 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.