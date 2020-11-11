Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,029,307 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.81 Million, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 9.28% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -100% off its 52-week high price of $4.24 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 571.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 434.9 Million shares.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting 9.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the SUPV stock price touched $2.16-1 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have moved -42.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) have changed 23.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 708.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.96%, compared to -27.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.3% and -77.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +243.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140.32 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $135.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $30.3 Million and $74.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 363.1% for the current quarter and 81.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +65.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.1%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 2.26%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.83% with a share float percentage of 6.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Supervielle S.A. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 705.79 Thousand shares worth more than $1.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 419.07 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $921.95 Thousand and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.5% shares in the company for having 279898 shares of worth $506.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 188.86 Thousand shares of worth $415.49 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.