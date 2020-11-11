Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has a beta value of 2.3 and has seen 1,479,347 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.31 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 11.23% during that session. The VNOM stock price is -188.19% off its 52-week high price of $26.83 and 46.51% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 751.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 561.38 Million shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

Sporting 11.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the VNOM stock price touched $9.47-1 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Viper Energy Partners LP shares have moved -62.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have changed 18.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viper Energy Partners LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96%, compared to -37.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -85.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.9%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.72 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.71 Million and $81.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.9% for the current quarter and -16.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -62.7%.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 4.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.2%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.98% with a share float percentage of 78.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viper Energy Partners LP having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.02 Million shares worth more than $103.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 14.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP, with the holding of over 5.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.38 Million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 2151802 shares of worth $21.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.91 Million shares of worth $14.39 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.