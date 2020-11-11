Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 68,276 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.26 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 8.23% during that session. The GB stock price is -46.2% off its 52-week high price of $15 and 34.99% above the 52-week low of $6.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +95.7%.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.16% with a share float percentage of 194.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Blue Group Holding AG having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 119.56 Thousand shares worth more than $830.93 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FSI Group, LLC, with the holding of over 100Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $695Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.